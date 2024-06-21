Hawks reveal IEC official’s arrest took almost a decade to effect

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) says it took investigators close to 10 years to effect an arrest in a fraud case implicating Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) official, Dr Nomsa Masuku. At the time of the alleged crime, Masuku headed up Standard Bank’s Social Corporate Investments Programme, ‘Adopt A School Trust’. This was prior to her appointment within the IEC.

According to DPCI (Hawks) spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, they are confident of a successful case. Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Mogale said it took almost a decade for investigators to present the case to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for approval to make arrests and proceed to trial. Masuku appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting in Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, on Friday for allegedly pocketing R1.2 million from a trust set up for underprivileged learners.

According to the NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane, Masuku allegedly transferred a sum of R800,000 to a second individual implicated in the case. “Furthermore, the State alleges that she illicitly awarded bursaries worth R400,000 to ineligible recipients, including family members and friends,” she said. Masuku was granted R20,000 bail and is due back in court on September 4.

Mogale declined to divulge to Newzroom Afrika if more arrests were imminent. Responding to IOL’s request for comment, Standard Bank said: “Standard Bank has noted media reports regarding a legal matter involving Ms Masuku. We can confirm that Ms Masuku left Standard Bank in April 2013. We cannot provide any further comment on the legal proceedings and will co-operate with law enforcement as and when required.” Meanwhile, the IEC confirmed that it will be monitoring developments of the case.