Hawks security guard charged with fraud for using ‘fake’ matric certificate for job application

Durban - A Western Cape Hawks security official has been charged with fraud. According to police, 45-year-old Phelisa Lande allegedly submitted a fraudulent matric certificate when she applied for her position as a security official in October 2021.

Story continues below Advertisement

Lande was arrested on August 8 and made an appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. She was released on R1 000 bail. According to police spokesperson Zinzi Hani there was a post advertised for a security official in the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) offices in Bellville.

“It is alleged that when the accused applied for the position she submitted a fraudulent matric certificate, which was one of the requirements for the post.” Hani said Lande was appointed to the position in April. “Upon noticing the suspicious certificate, the Hawks vetted the qualifications with the Department of Education.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It was during this process that the allegation of fraud was discovered and further investigation revealed that the accused submitted the same qualification on her previous employment where she was employed as a security officer.” The case was adjourned to September 6 for the accused to get legal representation. IOL