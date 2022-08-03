Hawks seek assistance in tracing kidnapping suspect who escaped police custody

Cape Town – One of the men arrested on charges of kidnapping, hijacking, and house robbery has escaped from police custody. Constable Mfundo Ntshiba, 35 and Xolile Makhosini, 37, were arrested by the Eastern Cape Kidnapping Task Team headed by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in East London for a crime committed on Wednesday, July 6.

The duo committed the crime dressed in police uniforms. According to the Hawks’ provincial spokesperson, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, it is alleged that on Tuesday, July 5, a house robbery and the kidnapping of two people took place in Ndondo Square. It happened at the home of an alleged loan shark in Cala.

The Hawks seek assistance in tracing Vuyisani Topo could assist them in tracking down the escapee. Photo: Hawks “Three suspects, all dressed in police uniform, are alleged to have barged into the house of the alleged loan shark and robbed her of 98 bank cards, cash to the value of R22 000, her Ertiga vehicle and kidnapped her two brothers. She managed to escape. “The vehicle and two brothers were later found safe,” Mgolodela said.

She said the victim managed to identify one of the suspects, Ntshiba who at the time allegedly reported he would be late for his night shift duties at his workplace at the Cala Community Service Centre where he had a problem to attend to. “Ntshiba was arrested and that led to the arrest of Makhosini his accomplice who is a taxi owner and a traditional healer. “During the arrest of the duo, a Toyota Fortuner, a Toyota Corolla and a VW Polo were confiscated as they are reported to have been used as instruments during the commission of a crime.

“The suspects appeared in the Cala Magistrate’s Court on July 7, 2022. “Ntshiba was denied bail by virtue of being a law enforcement agent while Makhosini was released on R3 000 bail,” Mgolodela said. She said Ntshiba made three court appearances with July 25 being his last appearance.

It was during this time, after being denied bail he escaped from police custody. The task team believes a man named Vuyisani Topo can assist in their investigation. “The task team is appealing to the public to assist with information that can lead to the location of Vuyisani Topo as he is believed to be the relevant person to assist in unlocking the case,” Mgolodela said.

Anyone with information can contact Constable Cabane on 082 371 6576. Information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality. [email protected]