Hawks seek help to locate wanted man who allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend and her cop sister

Pretoria - The Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation, based in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, has requested information from community members regarding the whereabouts of a man wanted in connection with the murder of a police officer and her sister. Mpumalanga spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, shared pictures of the wanted man, identified as Rassie Nkuna.

Story continues below Advertisement

The double murder of the two women happened at Kanyamazane last week. “It is alleged that there was a dispute between Nkuna and his girlfriend, Marcia Mazibuko (43). Sergeant Pretty Mazibuko (42), who is the girlfriend’s sister, tried to calm the situation when Nkuna drew his firearm and shot both of them,” said Sekgotodi. The wounded women were rushed to a nearby clinic, where they were certified dead on arrival.

“The suspect (Nkuna) fled the scene, and the incident was reported to the police. The warrant for his arrest has been issued by court,” said Sekgotodi. “Anyone who knows his whereabouts is urged to contact the investigating officer, Lieutenant Colonel Steve Msiza, on 082 304 0171 or Warrant Officer Mduduzi Mutubatse on 072 195 0185. Alternatively, the Crime Stop number can also be contacted on 08600 10111 or send information via My SAPS App.” The Hawks vowed that all received information “will be treated with strictest confidentiality and callers may opt to remain anonymous”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Last month, four members of a Mpumalanga family were shot, allegedly by a 42-year-man only identified as a son-in-law to the family. “Three died. Meanwhile, the fourth victim, the wife of the suspect, is fighting for her life after she, too, was shot by the suspect. The incident occurred on 9 April 2022 at Kanana in Mzinoni at about 3pm,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said at the time. According to information at the police's disposal, an argument broke out between the man and his wife during the time he visited the family of the woman.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The situation turned violent where he allegedly drew a pistol and shot at the four victims, his wife, father-in-law, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law. Only the wife survived. The rest succumbed though she is said to be in a critical condition in hospital,” said Mohlala. Thereafter, the man reportedly handed himself over to the police at Ermelo. He also allegedly handed over his lawful pistol with ammunition to the police. IOL