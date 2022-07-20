Hawks seek man to help with probe into police officer’s murder

Cape Town - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) is seeking public assistance in tracing Keke Ndibe in connection with an investigation into the killing of a police official. According to the Hawks’ spokesperson for the Free State, Captain Christopher Singo, the Bloemfontein-based team of the directorate’s serious organised crime investigation unit is keen to talk to Ndibe.

They hope he will assist in unlocking the investigation into a robbery and the murder of a police official. “On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, two business robberies took place in Wepener at around 19:00. Members of SAPS Wepener reacted to the complaint of armed robbery,” Singo said. “A shootout ensued as the suspects started firing shots at the police.

“One member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) was fatally wounded and died on the scene whilst another officer was injured.” He also confirmed that since the incident, five suspects had een apprehended. Singo urged anyone with information that may assist in locating Ndibe (as identified in the photo) to contact Lieutenant Colonel Babane Skota on 079 509 4998.

“Any information received will be treated with strict confidentiality,” he added. [email protected] IOL