Hawks seek public assistance in manhunt for cash-in-transit heist suspects

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) in the Eastern Cape is appealing to the public to bring forward any information that might lead to the apprehension of suspects associated with cash-in-transit heists in the province. The appeal comes after cash-in-transit heists on Tuesday, June 18, in the Ndakeni Location along the N2 next to Yellow House, and between East London and Stutterheim between 6.30am and 5pm respectively.

The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, said the matter is being investigated by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) team. “The appeal emanates from the recent incidents of CIT heists that took place on 18 June 18, between 6.30am and 5pm at Ndakeni Location on N2 next to Yellow House and between East London and Sutterheim respectively. In both instances, G4S armoured vehicles were targeted. “In the incident at Ndakeni, approximately five to six suspects wearing balaclavas, and heavily armed with rifles were involved using a white Isuzu double cab bakkie while in the incident near Stutterheim, approximately 10 suspects were reportedly involved. In both incidents, although there was no fatality, security guards were injured and taken for medical treatment. Moreover, their firearms were also robbed,” Mgolodela said.

Another cash-in-transit heist took place the following day in Gqeberha, he said. “In a different incident on June 19, 2024 about 1pm in Kwazakhele in Gqeberha, three security guards from IziCash cash solutions were attacked while coming from collecting cash from one of the businesses. “They were robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash and were also robbed of two firearms. The suspects are reported to have used a silver grey Isuzu double cab bakkie and an Opel SUV vehicle to flee the scene,” Mgolodela said.

Acting head of the Hawks in the Eastern Cape, Brigadier Fernando Luis appealed to the public who might have witnessed the incidents to come forward with any information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspects. Members of the public can contact the following officers: Colonel Siphiwo Ripa – Provincial CIT Operational Commander at 071 481 2733

Captain Sibonene Jackson Sithando – Investigating Officer Mthatha SOCI Unit at 082 389 5134

Lieutenant Colonel Bukeka Mdleleni – Acting Unit Commander Bizana SOCI at 071 481 2900 [email protected]