Hawks seize chrome valued at R600 000 in Limpopo

Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said the disruptive operation was conducted at Tjibeng Village in Mecklenburg policing area on October 6.

“Members of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team working jointly with Provincial Organised Crime, the Limpopo Illegal Mining Task Team, Tactical Response Team and SSG Security company managed to seize chrome stockpiles to the value of more than R600 000. It is believed that the stockpiles were gathered by suspected illegal miners in the area with the aim of transporting them at a later stage for business purposes.

“Although the suspects were not found, their mission was disrupted and more disruptive operations will still be conducted,” he said.

In Mpumalanga, the Hawks said Bongani Sydwell Mkhatshwa, 40, was released on R10 000 bail at the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Friday,after he was arrested for fraud.