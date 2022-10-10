Hawks seize chrome valued at R600 000 in Limpopo

Rustenburg – The Hawks have seized a chrome stockpile valued at R600 000 at Tjabeng Village in Limpopo.
Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said the disruptive operation was conducted at Tjibeng Village in Mecklenburg policing area on October 6.
“Members of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team working jointly with Provincial Organised Crime, the Limpopo Illegal Mining Task Team, Tactical Response Team and SSG Security company managed to seize chrome stockpiles to the value of more than R600 000. It is believed that the stockpiles were gathered by suspected illegal miners in the area with the aim of transporting them at a later stage for business purposes.
“Although the suspects were not found, their mission was disrupted and more disruptive operations will still be conducted,” he said.
In Mpumalanga, the Hawks said Bongani Sydwell Mkhatshwa, 40, was released on R10 000 bail at the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Friday,after he was arrested for fraud.
The Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said Mkhatshwa was arrested on a warrant and charged with fraud, theft or alternatively contravening the provisions of Section 235 of Tax Administration Act, Act 28 of 2011.
“It is alleged that in March 2019 the accused forged and uttered tax return invoices to the (SA) Revenue Services (Sars) and prejudiced Sars of over R3.4 million.
“During his profiling it was discovered that the accused had an outstanding similar case where in March 2018, jointly with other accused, they fraudulently submitted forged tax return invoices and prejudiced the revenue service of a lot of money and were arrested on the July 18, then released on bail,” she said.
Both cases were postponed to November 3 to be combined.
IOL