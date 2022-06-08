Hawks seize fake branded clothing worth R100K at Eastgate shopping mall

Johannesburg - An investigation into illegal trading of counterfeit brand-name clothing being sold as the real thing led to the seizure of items worth R100 000 at a store at Eastgate shopping mall in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
The Intellectual Property Rights Section attached to the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team and Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS), both from the Hawks head office, along with brand protector experts from Spoor & Fisher Attorneys, launched a search-and-seizure operation in line with the Counterfeit Goods Act 37 of 1997.
Lieutenant Colonel Nkwalase said: “This search was preceded by a test purchase of products to secure a successful search warrant, which was obtained, and during the search large quantities of counterfeit clothing items bearing well-known brand labels were found and seized for further investigation.”
Nkwalase added: “The goods valued at R100 000 were seized and transported to the designated counterfeit goods depot pending the finalisation of the criminal and civil case against the suspects.”
The shop owner will be served with summons to appear in court for contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act.
IOL