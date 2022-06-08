Hawks seize fake branded clothing worth R100K at Eastgate shopping mall

Johannesburg - An investigation into illegal trading of counterfeit brand-name clothing being sold as the real thing led to the seizure of items worth R100 000 at a store at Eastgate shopping mall in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

The Intellectual Property Rights Section attached to the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team and Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS), both from the Hawks head office, along with brand protector experts from Spoor & Fisher Attorneys, launched a search-and-seizure operation in line with the Counterfeit Goods Act 37 of 1997.