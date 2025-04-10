Hawks seize R16 million excavators and other mining equipment, arrest illegal miners

Police in Limpopo have arrested three alleged illegal miners, aged between 28 and 48, and seized mining equipment valued over R16 million. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, said the trio was arrested on Tuesday in a joint operation which involved SAPS Waterberg’s illegal mining task team, the local criminal record center and the tactical response team.

“On Tuesday, the police conducted a disruptive operation at Zwartkop, in Thabazimbi, aimed at addressing illegal mining activities. Upon arrival at Zwartkop the police spotted eight excavators which were mining,” said Hawks spokesperson in Limpopo, Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa. Police managed to arrest the three suspects at the scene. The Hawks said the three were arrested in a joint operation which involved SAPS Waterberg’s illegal mining task team, the local criminal record center and the tactical response team. “One of the suspects is alleged to be in the country illegally. Police also confiscated eight excavators that were allegedly used during mining,” said Mmuroa.

The arrested suspects are on Thursday expected to make their first appearance before the Thabazimbi Magistrate’s Court. The trio will face charges related to illegal mining and contravention of the Immigration Act. “The Hawks operations aimed at dismantling the scourge of illegal mining activities within Limpopo province are still ongoing,” said Mmuroa.

On Wednesday, IOL reported that three people, including a father and son, have been arrested in connection with the possession of gold, platinum, and cash totalling roughly R10.2 million in Gauteng. The three suspects were apprehended by the Hawks on Monday. Hawks provincial spokesperson in Gauteng, Lieutenant Colonel Lloyd Ramovha, said the operation was initiated at Crownwood Office Park, where two suspects were intercepted in their vehicles.

"One accused was found with R100,000 in cash, while the other had R70,000. These amounts are suspected to be proceeds from the illegal sale of gold," Ramovha said. Initial enquiries found that the facilities were allegedly functioning as an unauthorised gold dealership with expired permits. A check of the site revealed considerable quantities of gold and platinum ingots worth around R5 million, as well as cash surpassing R5 million. Further searches of the offices turned up other evidence, such as scales, calculators, and safes.

The accused men, aged 22, 62, and 24, were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. Ramovha said the trio faces allegations of illegally possessing and trafficking gold and second-hand jewellery without appropriate permissions. [email protected]