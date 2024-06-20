Hawks seize R8 million worth of cocaine hidden in truck travelling from Durban to Free State

A truck transporting a chemical crop sprayer from the Durban harbor to the Free State was allegedly found with hidden cocaine worth at least R8 million on Thursday. KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, said that police officers received information about a truck carrying a chemical crop sprayer with cocaine hidden inside.

“A disruptive operation was swiftly conducted and members proceeded to the said industrial park. The said truck was traced and found stationary. “A search was conducted and members found 20 bricks of cocaine hidden inside the chemical sprayer bin. Detailed statement was obtained from the driver and no arrest has been made at this stage,’’ Mhlongo said. Mhlongo added that investigation was still ongoing.

In a similar case earlier this month, KZN police arrested a 46-year-old man following a major drug bust at a residential complex in Durban North. Police have recovered drugs, valued at around R1.3 million from a property in Durban North. Picture: Supplied Police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said police had been on the suspect's trail for a while before pouncing. "Officers from provincial drugs and firearms unit dismantled yet another drug lab at a property in Ronaldo Road, in Glen Anil.

"Further investigations led the police to a residential complex in Umgeni Park where the suspect was renting an apartment," Netshiunda said. He explained that inside the property, officers found mandrax, rock cocaine, and heroine worth an estimated street value of R1.3 million. "Police also found and seized equipment which the suspect was allegedly using to manufacture drugs. An undisclosed amount of money was also found in the premises," Netshiunda said.