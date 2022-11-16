Hawks swoop Limpopo man allegedly financing R240k VW Polo with fraudulent documents

Durban - The Hawks have arrested a Limpopo man who allegedly financed a car fraudulently. Daniel Leonox Mkase, 48, appeared in the Praktiseer Magistrate’s Court.

Mkase was arrested on Tuesday by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in Limpopo. Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said in February 2019, Mkase allegedly visited a vehicle dealership in Burgersfort. He allegedly requested to be assisted with an application for vehicle finance on a Volkswagen Polo worth R245 560.32.

“The application was approved by Wesbank and the vehicle was delivered to the accused,” said Maluleke. It is further alleged that when Mkase missed his first two car instalments, the bank conducted its investigations. “This allegedly revealed that the documents provided to apply for vehicle finance were fraudulent.

“A case of fraud was opened and referred to the Hawks for investigation. “After conducting a thorough investigation, the accused was traced and arrested at his home in Burgersfort.” Mkase has been released on bail.

The case was adjourned to November 21. In another incident, in June this year, a 27-year-old unemployed man was arrested for allegedly buying a R460 000 car with fraudulent papers in Limpopo. After the man took delivery of the Toyota Avanza the bank did an audit which allegedly revealed that he had used a fraudulent payslip.