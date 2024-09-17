Hawks swoop on 14 alleged crooked drivers licensing officials following undercover investigation

Fourteen suspects between the ages of 34 and 59, were arrested on Monday in Mpumalanga for issuing learners and drivers licences to applicants without following due processes. Their arrest follows after an investigation carried by the Hawks in collaboration with the National Road Traffic Management Corporation and Crime Intelligence at Sabie, Graskop, Lydenburg and Verena respectively.

The operation targeted traffic officials who colluded with driving school owners by issuing learners and drivers licences to applicants without following due processes. Provincial Hawks spokesperson, Dineo Sekgotodi said in 2021, Hawks created an undercover project code named “Kwanele” and used unconventional investigation methods by obtaining drivers licenses from corrupt officials and driving school operators. “During the process of obtaining learners' licences, applicants were assisted or given answers by the examiners who were working with driving school owners to facilitate the exercise.

“Drivers’ licences were allegedly issued to applicants without being tested after paying exorbitant amount of cash,” said Sekgotodi. Sekgotodi said after the project was completed, a warrant of arrest was authorised and executed on Monday at different testing stations simultaneously . “The suspects were arrested and charged while some were taken to court for first court appearances while others were remanded in custody pending their appearances on Tuesday, September 17, 2024,” she said.

The suspects have been charged with fraud, corruption and contravening the national road traffic act. Fourteen suspects between the ages of 34 and 59, were arrested in Mpumalanga for issuing learners and drivers licences to applicants without following due processes. Supplied/Hawks Meanwhile, the provincial head of Hawks, Major General Gerber praised the work done by the team after working tirelessly to ensure that the operation was concluded successfully. “As the Hawks together with other law enforcement agencies, we shall investigate and arrest all corrupt law enforcement officials within the system, without fear and favour,” he said.

Gerber urged the public to report such incidents because corruption cannot survive if the public refuse to pay bribes to obtain fraudulent licenses. “Officials need to do the work they are paid for and not abuse their powers as a source of income,” he said. [email protected]