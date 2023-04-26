Hawks swoop on man, allegedly carrying drugs and bullets, moments before he boarded a bus to Cape Town

Durban - A 34-year-old man about to board a bus out of Durban was arrested on charges relating to drug and firearm possession, police said. Spokesperson for the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said police were informed that a man was due to leave the city en-route to Cape Town with the contraband in his possession.

"The Hawks members from Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation, working together with National Intervention Unit and Crime Intelligence, carried out the arrest at the Durban Station," Mhlongo said in a statement. "A disruptive operation was swiftly conducted and the suspect was spotted. He was searched and found in possession of mandrax tables as well as 41 rounds of live ammunition. The street value of the seized drugs is approximately R10 400.

A disruptive operation was swiftly conducted and the suspect was spotted. He was searched and found in possession of mandrax tables as well as 41 rounds of live ammunition. The street value of the seized drugs is approximately R10 400. Picture: SAPS A disruptive operation was swiftly conducted and the suspect was spotted. He was searched and found in possession of mandrax tables as well as 41 rounds of live ammunition. The street value of the seized drugs is approximately R10 400. Picture: SAPS A disruptive operation was swiftly conducted and the suspect was spotted. He was searched and found in possession of mandrax tables as well as 41 rounds of live ammunition. The street value of the seized drugs is approximately R10 400. Picture: SAPS

The suspect was subsequently placed under arrest and charged accordingly. He is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court," Mhlongo said. Last week, a 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with dealing in drugs in Chatsworth. Mhlongo said officers received information about drug dealing activities in the area and an intelligence driven operation was conducted. They swooped in his house and a search was conducted. During the search, members found pieces of rock cocaine and mandrax tablets to the street value of approximately R41 050. Members further confiscated R5 780 cash, suspected to be the proceeds of crime.