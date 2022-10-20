Hawks to probe kidnapping of Eastern Cape businessman Ashraf Laher

Durban – Less than 24 hours after an Eastern Cape businessman was kidnapped, the Hawks said they had taken over the investigation. Ashraf Laher, 45, was allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday at around noon on Durban Road, Korsten.

According to police the businessman had been travelling in his white Ford Ranger when he came under attack. “While travelling, the victim was approached by one unidentified suspect who was allegedly armed with a firearm,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana. He said three other suspects emerged, jumped into Laher’s vehicle and drove off with him inside.

Two hours later, Laher’s vehicle was found abandoned in Eveready Road, in Sidwell, Kinana said. Laher was missing. “His wife opened a case of hijacking and kidnapping at SAPS Gelvandale.”

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene ordered a 72-hour mobilisation plan to find and arrest the culprits. On Thursday morning, Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said they had taken over the investigation. Last month, anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee said there had been a dramatic increase in kidnappings involving foreign nationals in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

