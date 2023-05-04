Hawks warn of bogus officers targeting department officials with fake warrants of arrest

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) has issued a warning of people claiming to be from its offices, acting on fake warrants of arrest. Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said the fake officials approach people, claiming to be middle managers affiliated to the Hawks acting on warrants of arrest for fraud, maladministration, nepotism and theft.

She warned communities that there were no members of the Hawks who will call or send anyone documents demanding money to withdraw charges or make legitimate cases disappear. “The suspects are targeting civil servants from different government departments providing them with fraudulent documents alleging that a warrant of arrest has been issued against them. They demand to meet them regarding the on-going investigation and demand money as gratification to ensure that the non-existent cases are withdrawn against the unsuspecting victims,” Sekgotodi said. She added that several reports were received where fraudulent letters displaying Hawks logo were sent to victims purporting to be from the Hawks.