‘He locked the shop and raped her’: Bangladeshi man jailed for raping 10-year-old Limpopo girl

“The court noted that at about 11am, a 10-year-old girl was sent to the nearest supermarket by her grandmother to purchase household items. The victim found a 38-year-old shop owner who closed and locked the door when she was about to leave the premises after buying the items,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

The court heard that Hossain Akiet grabbed the little girl and forcefully dragged her to a room at the back of the building. He then raped the child in the room.

Bangladeshi national Hossain Akiet has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old Limpopo girl. Picture: SAPS

“Following the rape ordeal, the victim was released and she returned home and informed her family about the incident, that was then reported to the police,” said Ledwaba.