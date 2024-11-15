‘He locked the shop and raped her’: Bangladeshi man jailed for raping 10-year-old Limpopo girl

The Phalaborwa Regional Court in Limpopo has sentenced a 38-year-old Bangladeshi rapist to life imprisonment for raping a minor victim.
The rape incident occurred under the Namakgale policing area on May 8, 2022.
“The court noted that at about 11am, a 10-year-old girl was sent to the nearest supermarket by her grandmother to purchase household items. The victim found a 38-year-old shop owner who closed and locked the door when she was about to leave the premises after buying the items,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.
The court heard that Hossain Akiet grabbed the little girl and forcefully dragged her to a room at the back of the building. He then raped the child in the room.
“Following the rape ordeal, the victim was released and she returned home and informed her family about the incident, that was then reported to the police,” said Ledwaba.
A rape case was opened and police launched a manhunt for the accused man. The Bangladeshi national was apprehended on the same day when the case was reported.
The case was transferred to the Phalaborwa family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit and assigned to Sergeant Sharlot Luphondo-Mkansi.
“Through her detective abilities, Sergeant Luphondo-Mkansi left no stone unturned to ensure that the bail is opposed until his (Akiet’s) sentencing to life imprisonment without the option of a fine,” said Ledwaba.
After the conviction, the court ordered that Akiet’s particulars be recorded in the national register for sex offenders.
Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the sentencing, and warned would-be offenders against the abuse of children.
“The police will do everything in their power to ensure that the perpetrators face the full might of the law at all costs,” said Hadebe.
IOL