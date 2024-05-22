‘He told cops that he was Fikile Mbalula’s bodyguard’: Ipid on mysterious death of Thapelo Modise inside police station

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) released more information on the ongoing investigation into the death of 30-year-old Thapelo Modise — who died inside the Dobsonville police station in Johannesburg. Modise, who was driving his Kia Pegas, was stopped by members of the Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) on Friday night and he was arrested on allegations of drunk driving.

Ipid spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping said after the arrest, Thapelo who worked as a bodyguard, was transported to the Dobsonville police station. “It is alleged that on Friday at about 10pm JMPD members were conducting a roadblock at Dobsonville and they arrested an African male and took him to Dobsonville police station to detain him and take blood samples,” said Shuping. Thapelo Modise, aged 30, died inside the Dobsonville police station in Joburg and his mother Susan is demanding answers. Picture: Facebook “While they were waiting for the nurse to draw blood samples from him, the African male requested to speak to Colonel Moagi, and he (Thapelo) informed him that he is a bodyguard of African National Congress secretary general, comrade Fikile Mbalula.”

Immediately after talking to Moagi, according to information received by Ipid, Thapelo allegedly took out his firearm and shot himself. “He shot himself in front of two other suspects arrested for drunken driving who were waiting for their blood to be drawn, three JMPD officers and Colonel Moagi,” said Shuping. Members of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department. File Picture: JMPD Thapelo was declared dead inside the police station by paramedics.

“The scene was processed, and the ballistic expert was called to the scene and examined it. The deceased was taken to Diepkloof mortuary,” said Shuping. IOL on Tuesday spoke to Thapelo’s grieving mother Susan who insisted that she believes her son was murdered. “If they arrested him on the road, for whatever offence, how come they did not disarm him? How then do you book someone into the police station when he is armed? I am traumatised by what I saw. His brains were on the floor, while his body sat on a chair inside the police station,” said Susan.

Thapelo Modise, aged 30, died inside the Dobsonville police station in Joburg and his mother Susan is demanding answers. Picture: Facebook “His body was covered in bruises. He was heavily swollen on the face. The gunshot wound was at the back of his head. He was sitting as if he was asleep and would wake up. However, his blood and brains were scattered on the floor,” Susan told IOL. “Thapelo was proficient in using firearms, if he so wanted to kill himself, there was other areas he would have aimed, not the back of his head. After shooting himself, I would expect that he would fall, but no, he was seated on a chair.” The inconsolable mother also confirmed, in an interview with broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, that Thapelo was working for a private security company based in Pretoria and he often guarded Mbalula.

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula. File Picture: Phando Jikelo/Independent Media “He was working as a bodyguard for Brincor in Pretoria. If there is a client looking for bodyguards, Brincor would take people including Thapelo to that client. Most of the times, they were working for the ANC and he would guard Fikile Mbalula,” said Susan. On its website, Brincor Security says it has offices in Lynnwood Glen, Pretoria east and in Cape Town. Among other services, the company says it specialises in services including chauffeur-driven vehicles and close protection officers/bodyguards, airport and hotel transfers. Police in Gauteng have referred all queries to the police watchdog, Ipid.