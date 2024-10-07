‘He was in possession of body parts’: Limpopo dad arrested for brutally killing his two-year-old son, cutting up toddler’s body

A 22-year-old man from Limpopo has been arrested for allegedly murdering his two-year-old biological son and mutilating the toddler’s body. The incident occurred on Sunday in Shongoane village, in the Villa Nora policing precinct, outside Lephalale.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said police were alerted by concerned community members and responded to the scene at around 6 a.m. “Upon arrival, they found the child's mutilated body on a bed. The 22-year-old suspect, who was in possession of some of the victim's body parts, was arrested,” said Ledwaba. The father has been charged with murder.

“This senseless killing has left many in shock, and the motive behind it is still unknown. However, ritual killing cannot be ruled out,” added Ledwaba. Meanwhile, the acting provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Major General Samuel Manala, strongly condemned the murder, saying the suspect “deserves the harshest sentence possible”. He also urged the investigative team to ensure justice is served. The suspect is set to appear in the Phalala Magistrate's Court in Limpopo on a charge of murder. Police investigations are ongoing.

A 22-year-old Limpopo father was arrested for allegedly murdering his two-year-old son, and mutilating his body. File Picture In August, IOL reported that police at Mphephu, in the Vhembe district of Limpopo arrested a 58-year-old man for allegedly hacking his 33-year-old biological son to death, using a spade. The horrific incident happened at Maulama village. Ledwaba said the murder occurred during a domestic violence-related dispute.