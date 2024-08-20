‘Healthcare workers fear for their lives’: Nurses threaten to withdraw services over violent attacks inside hospitals

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) in Mpumalanga is shocked by the outbreak of attacks happening at healthcare facilities in the province. Denosa Mpumalanga provincial secretary Cyril Mdhluli said healthcare workers often come under attack from thugs and angry family members who come to the premises to seek healthcare.

The alarm was raised by Denosa following the recent incident where healthcare workers at KwaMhlanga Hospital in Mpumalanga were attacked on Sunday night by relatives who had brought in a patient with a gunshot wound. Mdhluli said in another incident, healthcare workers at Themba Hospital were also attacked at their workplace on August 9. “These attacks in the province have become a pandemic and workers are fearing for their lives, which will result in workers not being able to render services towards the communities,” said Mdhluli.

“The worrying factor is that these acts are only happening in public health institutions, which clearly indicates that the problem is within our community members, and further with the security system that is currently used.” Nurses union Denosa said healthcare workers are often assaulted by relatives of patients who come to seek help, but turn violent. File Picture: David Ritchie Denosa has appealed to community members to refrain from attacking healthcare workers. “Communities should be made aware that these acts will result in them not receiving healthcare services,” said Mdhluli.

“The SAPS should continuously make routine patrols at hospitals and primary healthcare facilities that offer 24-hour services.” Denosa has also reminded the Department of Health of its duty to guarantee the safety of healthcare workers while they provide their critical services. “The Department of Health is reminded that the workers have a right to work in a safe environment as stipulated in the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA). Failure to assure this right by the employer, workers will be forced to withdraw their labour as a means of protection from these criminals,” said Mdhluli.