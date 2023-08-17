Heartbreak on Hillary Road: Tow truck accident claims three young lives, sparks investigation

Bayview police, in Chatsworth, Durban, are investigating a case of culpable homicide following an accident last Friday that left three schoolchildren dead and one seriously injured, SA Police Service (SAPS) confirmed. Reports indicate that a tow truck lost control while driving down Hillary Road towards Umhlatuzana, veered off the road, and crashed into a group of children.

Regional police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said three people were declared dead on scene, including the driver of the tow truck, who has been identified only as Odwyn. A fourth child, Dimpho Mabooi, died en route to hospital. Busani Nyamela and Thato Mabooi died on the scene.

They all lived in the Coedmore informal settlement and attended Umhlatuzana Primary School. "Bayview police are investigating a case of culpable homicide following an incident in which a tow truck driver allegedly knocked off a group of people. "The accident resulted in the deaths of three people who were declared dead on the scene. While others sustained injuries, they were rushed to hospital for medical attention," Netshiunda said.

Shane Govender, the owner of Lacoste Towlines, conveyed his condolences to their families, the Post reported. "Our team is also dealing with the loss of Odwyn. He has a wife and four children. He was the sole breadwinner of his family. This is a difficult time for all of us," Govender was quoted as saying in the Post. Residents on the scene the day of the crash described it as horrific.

It is understood that the four-ton tow truck lost control while coming down a steep hill. CCTV footage of the crash shows the truck travelling at a speed that could be questionable, given the degree of the hill it was travelling down. The police did not provide an answer when IOL asked them what consequences the owner of the tow truck company is liable to face.