Heathcare worker clobbered with a hammer, robbed in a lift at a Gauteng hospital

A National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) staff member was assaulted with a hammer on her head and robbed of her mobile phone while in a lift at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital. During the horrific incident, the healthcare worker fought back and managed to escape from the lift with serious injuries to her head.

“One of the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital officials heard a woman screaming, and when she rushed to help, the culprit had run away,” said the hospital’s spokesperson Tabudi Madisha. “Fortunately, the staff member was rushed to the casualty for medical attention. Our dedicated healthcare workers managed to stabilise her and she was later transferred to another health facility for further treatment. “Through CCTVs, our security has managed to identify the culprit and handed over the footage to the police. According to our preliminary report, the suspect is a black male on a crutch, and who can only speak English. The suspect is tall, dark in complexion, and he was wearing a green jacket,” Madisha said.

A healthcare worker at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital is nursing wounds after she was severely attacked and robbed inside the facility. File Picture: Motlabana Monnakgotla Police officers were at the hospital on Thursday to collect evidence, before visiting the attacked NHLS employee. Madisha urged anyone with information that could lead to the possible identification and apprehension of the suspect to report the matter to a local police station or their chief of security. “Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital management would like to assure employees, patients, and the general public that their safety will always be a priority. That is why we have security on site 24/7 and have increased the number of cameras in high-risk areas.

“Our security personnel will always be available to accompany them whenever they feel unsafe walking to any section of the hospital or even outside the hospital,” Madisha said. Last month, a Gauteng Emergency Medical Services (EMS) crew was hijacked, kidnapped, assaulted and robbed of their personal cellphones and other working tools while responding to what appeared to be a distress call from Nellmapius, near Mamelodi. Spokesperson for Gauteng Department of Health, Motalatale Modiba said the criminals also used the EMS staff’s cards to withdraw money.