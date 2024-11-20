Help bring justice to the victims of a brutal double murder in Gqeberha

The special police joint operation, Silapha2 National Intervention Team, has launched a manhunt for Manelisi “Maneli” Matoto, a suspect wanted in connection with a brutal double murder that occurred on June 30, in the Bethelsdorp policing precinct. Authorities are urging the community to assist in locating the suspect who is also allegedly linked to other murders within the Nelson Mandela Bay District.

The incident began at approximately 3.50am in Sweden Street, Timothy Valley. According to reports, 25-year-old Wayde Bowker was approached by two armed suspects demanding cash and cellphones. “During the robbery, the deceased argued with the suspects, shots were fired, and Wayde died on the scene,” said police spokesperson, Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg.

Thereafter, the suspects hijacked a white Opel Astra parked nearby, fleeing with two other suspects who joined them, a male and a female. Their second victim was asleep inside the vehicle and was not aware of the robbery and hijacking. Later that morning, the Opel Astra was discovered burned out in Siyavuka Street, Booysens Park. Next to the scorched vehicle lay the body of Heinrich Williams, 40, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. “He was rushed to hospital, where he later died due to his injuries,” said Janse van Rensburg.

Bethelsdorp police has since registered two cases of murder and, through their investigation, positively identified Matoto as a key suspect. A warrant for his arrest has been issued. Community members with information are encouraged to report to their nearest police stations. “Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via My SAPS App. All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous,“ said Janse van Rensburg.