Help cops to locate missing wife and son who vanished from home

Pretoria - Police in Mpumalanga have intensified the search for a woman and her son who have gone missing, and the missing woman’s vehicle was found abandoned near a township. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said Lushka Taljaard, aged 27, and her four-year-old son were last seen by her husband on Thursday, before he left for work.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Police in Hendrina are appealing with the community to help locate Mrs Lushka Taljaard, 27, and Daniel Petrus Taljaard, 4. They were last seen on January 5, 2022 when Mr Taljaart, the husband, left for work at around 5am,” Mohlala said. “At around 5pm, Mr Taljaard returned home and could not find his wife and son. He called both phones of his wife but they were switched off,” he said. Police in Mpumalanga said Lushka Taljaard, aged 27, and her four-year-old son Daniel were last seen by her husband on Thursday, before he left for work. Picture: SAPS A search ensued for the missing people, but they were not located.

The matter was then reported to police. “During investigation, the victim’s vehicle, a silver-grey Volkswagen Polo R-line was found abandoned at Arnot/ Hendrina Road opposite the entrance of KwaZamokuhle township. “Anyone with information that can assist in locating the Taljaards is urged to contact investigating officer, detective Warrant Officer Aron Magagula on 082 303 9899.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Alternatively, members of the public can call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111, send information via My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” said Mohlala. Earlier this week, police in Mpumalanga revealed that an 88-year-old grandmother who went missing two days before the New Year is yet to be found. Maria Shiba was last seen at Kamaqhekeza in Tonga on Friday last week.

Story continues below Advertisement