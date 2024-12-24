Help needed: Police seek to identify victim of Limpopo bakkie fire

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Letsitele, Limpopo, launched an inquest on December 21, after a bakkie and an unidentified individual were burned beyond recognition. The police learned of this when members on duty at the time received a report of a burning double cab Isuzu bakkie at Tarentaal, near the airport at around 11am.

SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said the authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the victim. "On arrival, they noticed a bakkie burned beyond recognition. Inside on the driver's seat, there was an unknown deceased body burned beyond recognition," Thakeng said. Emergency Medical Services were called to the location.

However, Thakeng added that the individual was declared dead at the scene, and the identity of both the deceased and the bakkie is unknown. An inquest was opened to conduct additional investigations. "Anyone who has information about the next-of-kin of the deceased or circumstances leading to this incident, Detective Sergeant Matome Machethe can be contacted on 082 757 7555 or SAPS Crime Stop 08600 10111 or alternatively, send information on MySAPS App anonymously." In a similar case in Mpumalanga in September, at the R40 road between Barberton, a collision occurred between an articulated truck and a sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Four people were killed on impact: the SUV driver and three occupants, including a child. Authorities stated the victims were burned beyond recognition when the cars caught on fire. "The cause of the crash remains unclear. However, investigations are under way. The driver of the truck was injured," said Moeti Mmusi, spokesperson for the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison.