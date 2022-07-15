Here’s why the R47 million Soccer World Cup fraud case of Thoshan Panday, former KZN top cop and others postponed to December

DURBAN – The R47-million Soccer World Cup fraud case of Durban businessman Thoshan Panday and eight others has been postponed until December. According to Sindisiwe Seboka, national spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate, the matter has been moved to allow the defence time to listen to the intercepted calls which were recorded over a period of 18 months.

Panday and his co-accused, who include his mother, wife and the former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, General Mmamonnye Ngobeni, lined up in the Durban High Court yesterday morning. They face charges of racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering. The group is accused of defrauding the SAPS by inflating the prices of accommodation for police members during the World Cup, amounting to R47m.

Panday’s family, his mother Arevenda Panday; his wife, Privisha Panday; his sister, Kajal Ishwarkumar; Panday's brother-in-law, Seveesh Maharaj Ishwarkumar, and Toshan Panday's personal assistant, Tasleem Rahiman, are accused of being party to a common purpose with him and others to defraud the SAPS through their association with entities which were used to score lucrative contracts from SAPS. The policemen accused in this matter. Colonel Navin Madhoe and former police Captain Aswin Narainpershad face accusations of colluding with Panday to receive contracts from the KZN police. All the accused are out on bail and will appear in court on December 2.

