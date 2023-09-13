Here’s why Vanderbijlpark man Fredrick Botha has been denied bail for ‘premeditated’ murder

Allegations of premeditated murder was one of the reasons Fredrick Pieter Jacobus Botha was denied bail in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Botha, 42, has been charged with the murder of Christiaan van Tonder on November 29, 2021. He is facing a charge of premeditated murder and stock theft to the value of R293,000.

It is alleged that Botha had purchased 31 cattle from Van Tonder to the value of R293,000. "It is alleged that after the cattle were handed over to Botha, he allegedly asked Van Tonder to drive with him to finalise the payment," National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provincial spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said. She said it is alleged that they travelled in Van Tonder’s car to a remote area near Theoville plots, Barrage.

“When they arrived at the place, it is alleged that the accused shot and killed the deceased in his bakkie,” Mahanjana said. “This was discovered and reported to the police the same day by the neighbourhood watch of Barrage after they found the bakkie of the deceased with his body inside,” she added. After investigations by the police, Botha was arrested on August 29, 2023.

During court proceedings, Botha asked to be released on R5,000 bail. However, State prosecutor Moses Ralitsela opposed his bail application. Mahanjana said the State led the evidence of the investigating officer George Christiaan Foucher who testified there was a likelihood that Botha could interfere with the State witnesses, as he was known to them and that they all operated their businesses in the same area.

“Moreover, he told the court that Botha committed a serious offence that shocked the community, since both the deceased and the accused are known by the community,” Mahanjana said. In passing her ruling, Magistrate Mila Kgobane agreed with the State, adding that there was prima facie evidence against the accused. “The accused failed to prove to the court that there were exceptional circumstances that warrant his release on bail. In his affidavit, he only said the State’s case was weak and provided no further evidence, therefore bail was denied,” Kgobane said.