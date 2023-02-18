High Court Judge to appear in court for R2.5m RAF fraud

Rustenburg - A Free State High Court Judge will appear in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Kroonstad in March, to face charges of theft, money laundering and contempt of court. "This morning [Friday], the Judge was served with a (J175) court summons as a form of securing the attendance of an accused person in court by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team," said Hawks national spokesperson, Brigadier Thandi Mbambo.

"The investigation stems from a Road Accident Fund (RAF) claim made when the Judge was still practising as an attorney. The claim was made on behalf a six-year-old child who was involved in an accident as early as year 2000. " He handed over the client’s file with an amount of R 1 255 000 to another attorney, upon taking up an appointment as a Judge." Mbambo said child's mother reported the case against the second attorney who misappropriated the funds.

"Further investigation by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation revealed that an amount of R 3 142 089,70 was paid by RAF. The alleged action by the attorneys prejudiced the victim's funds surpassing R 2.5 million." The judge was expected to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Kroonstad on March 9. IOL