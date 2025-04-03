High court orders forfeiture of Hyundai vehicle found transporting pangolin

The Kuruman Regional Court in Northern Cape has granted asset forfeiture units of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, and National Prosecuting Authority a forfeiture order worth R20,000. The forfeiture order was granted against 33-year-old Iton Gumbo on Tuesday, after he was found with a pangolin in his car.

“During April 2024, members of provincial organised crime (unit) received information regarding people intending to sell a pangolin around the Kuruman area,” said Hawks Northern Cape spokesperson, Warrant Officer Nomthandazo Mnisi. A blue Hyundai fitting the description of the reported vehicle was spotted on the N14 road. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. Mnisi said three men were subsequently arrested for possession of the endangered species, a pangolin. The vehicle was also seized.

The matter was subsequently referred to the Hawks’ asset forfeiture investigation unit for further investigation which resulted in the successful application for the forfeiture order. Last month, IOL reported that the Hawks, in East London were granted a forfeiture order for a Toyota Hilux GD-6 double cab bakkie and foreign currency equivalent to R400,000. The Toyota Hilux valued at R900,000 and foreign currency were instruments in committing crime, according to Eastern Cape spokesperson for the Hawks, Warrant-Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana.

He said the forfeiture order, granted by the High Court in Mthatha, was for R1,4 million encompassing the vehicle and the money. “On June 25 2024, members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) based at the borders between South Africa and Lesotho in the Eastern Cape intercepted a Toyota Hilux double cab. Defence force members approached the aforesaid vehicle and found three foreign nationals inside with a large amount of foreign cash,” said Mhlakuvana. The soldiers requested occupants of the Toyota Hilux bakkie to produce their passports but the three travellers failed to produce the required documents.

“The suspects were Mpatalile Khojoane, 48, Matsepo Matse Liau, 38, and Rethabile Mercury Khojoane, 28. The accused were arrested on the spot for contravention of Immigration Act and the Currency Exchange Act,” said Mhlakuvana. The Toyota Hilux bakkie and the money were confiscated for further investigations. The Hawks were then informed for further probing of the matter. [email protected]