High density Operation Shanela nets 601 suspects in Limpopo

Police in Limpopo have arrested 601 suspects during an intense week-long operation known as “Shanela”. Conducted from September 16 to 22, the high-density operation targeted serious offences, including murder, rape, attempted murder, burglary, and drug trafficking, as part of an all-out effort to make communities safer. The suspects were arrested after a series of co-ordinated efforts that included roadblocks, visibility patrols, stop-and-searches, and the tracking of wanted criminals.

During their operations, the multi-disciplinary teams seized dangerous weapons, firearms, ammunition, stolen cars, and a wide range of drugs. “In addition, 13 suspects were arrested for rape cases while 55 suspects, wanted for serious crimes such as murder, robbery, and carjacking, were arrested during tracing operations,” police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said. During the operation, police seized four firearms, 20 rounds of ammunition, six dangerous weapons, and retrieved stolen and hijacked cars. These findings represent progress toward reducing violent crimes in the region.