Durban - A senior manager within the South African Police Services was robbed of his private firearm on Thursday. The senior SAPS manager was robbed at gunpoint at around 11am while running errands with a friend in Midrand.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said: “He was not in uniform. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. The suspect fled the scene with his private firearm and personal belongings. “A case of armed robbery has been registered and we are following all possible leads to track down the suspects.”

On New Year’s day 52-year-old Warrant Officer Ntshidi Marutla was killed and robbed of his service pistol. The fatal stabbing took place during a stop-and-search operation in Rosettenville, Johannesburg, the SAPS said. Hours after the murder a man was arrested by members of the Johannesburg Central police station.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the accused was found in possession of the murder weapon and Marutla’s service pistol. Another Gauteng cop was also killed for his service pistol. Warrant Officer Anton Seeber, a detective attached to the Linden police station, had been asleep when unknown gunmen entered his home demanding his service pistol.

