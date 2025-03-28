High school teacher accused of sexually abusing her students while they wore Scream masks

In a case that has shocked the world, a former maths teacher is facing sexual abuse charges after five boys came forward to accuse her of sexual abuse. The 31-year-old woman from Indiana in the US forced the boys, some as young as 13, to wear masks from the hit slasher/horror movie Scream while abusing them.

The preliminary investigation began in late August 2024, when two pupils reported getting inappropriate communications and videos from her, including photographs of sex toys and a stripper pole in her home. She now faces charges of child molestation, transmission of harmful material to a child, contributing to a minor's delinquency, and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor, reported WTHR. The alleged sex crimes happened between 2023 and 2024.

A teen who is among the alleged victims reportedly told officials that the former educator sedated him and his friends before sexually abusing them at her home. When the victims refused to participate, she allegedly told them to: "Just let it happen". After she was arrested, more students came forward, alleging that she also abused them. "As students came forward to discuss that they felt they may have been a victim, we forwarded their information to the Morgan County Sheriff's Department detective handling the case," a police officer told USA Today.