Highway robbery: Man shot dead after armed robbery of people travelling from Gauteng to Mpumalanga

A man who was allegedly part of an armed group which robbed travellers on the N12 highway, near Sundra in Mpumalanga, was shot dead moments after the robbery. The group of four armed assailants had robbed people who were travelling from Gauteng in a Toyota Quantum taxi, according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

“According to information, a Quantum GL 10-seater taxi was travelling from Gauteng province on the N12 heading to Mpumalanga province when the tracking company cut the fuel supply (of the vehicle), leading the taxi to a halt,” said Mohlala. “The driver, who is also the owner of the taxi, got out of the taxi as he was trying to call the tracking company.” A man who was allegedly part of a group which robbed travellers in Mpumalanga was shot dead, allegedly by the taxi owner. File Picture Police said the taxi owner had not informed the vehicle tracking company that he will be travelling to Mpumalanga, from Gauteng.

“Four men appeared, and pretended to offer some help, asking if everything was okay,” said Mohlala. “Suddenly, two of them pointed passengers with firearms, then the other two got into the taxi and demanded the passengers’ cellphones, bags and money.” After collecting the passengers’ property, the robbers started fleeing from the scene, heading into the bushes.

While the robbers were fleeing, the taxi owner fired some shots in their direction. “Police were called to the scene. During investigation, a body of a man was found with a gunshot wound at the back of his left ear, and two cellphones next to the deceased,” said Mohlala. Police urged anyone with information to contact the Crime Stop number on 086-001-0111, alternatively send information via My SAPS App or go to the nearest police station.

“All received information will be treated with high level of confidentiality.” In June, IOL reported that a man died in Mpumalanga after he accidentally shot himself while he was robbing residents of a plot. Police received information about an alleged robber who had “eliminated himself” during the commission of a series of robberies in the Vosman policing area.

“It all erupted when the suspect and his currently unknown number of his co-accused persons were involved in terrorising occupants of houses in a certain plot where in the process, committed cases of business robbery, housebreaking, as well as theft,” Mohlala said at the time. Occupants of the plot were confronted by the group of robbers. One of the assailants was armed with a firearm. “Further information revealed that victims were tied in their houses whereby suspects ransacked their houses and demanded cash. It is reported that in one house, the suspects robbed the victim of a white Volkswagen Jetta,” said Mohlala.

During the incident, the owner of the vehicle managed to untie himself but was fatally shot by the armed intruder. “All the houses were ransacked, where suspects also took a safe which contained a pistol. In the process, the victims somehow managed to untie themselves,” said Mohlala. “According to information, the suspect with the firearm, while trying to take a wallet which was inside the stolen car, the VW Jetta, somehow accidentally shot himself in the leg,” he said.