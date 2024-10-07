Hijacked and kidnapped British woman, 84, rescued from shack in the Western Cape

A multidisciplinary task team operation led to the rescuing of a kidnapped victim in the Western Cape at the weekend. The Anti-Kidnapping Task Team comprised of members from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit, Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) and Crime Intelligence.

The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk said the kidnapping victim was an 84-year-old British national who was hijacked. “A case of hijacking and kidnapping was opened on Friday, October 4 at the Robertson police station following the kidnapping of the victim who is a British national. “The incident occurred on Friday at about 12.10pm on the La Chasseur Road in Robertson. Intelligence led to the location of the victim on Saturday, October 5 at about 9.40am where she was held in an unoccupied shack in Zwelethemba in Worcester. She was immediately taken to a medical facility for observation,” Van Wyk said.

The shack the woman was held captive in Worcester. Photo: SAPS No arrests have been made. “Arrests are yet to be made as all leads are perused in a bid to apprehend those responsible. Anyone with information about this incident is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Brigadier Makhaya Mkabile at 082 222 6746 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS app,” Van Wyk said. In an unrelated matter, the same team managed to arrest two foreign nationals on charges of kidnapping and extortion in Stellenbosch.

The suspects are aged 24 and 25. “On Thursday, October 3, at approximately 2.40am, the 20-year-old victim walked from a restaurant on Plein Street in Stellenbosch to her residence which is within walking distance. An unknown vehicle with two occupants stopped and kidnapped the victim. During the course of events, the suspects demanded a ransom from the family of the hostage. “The family immediately paid the money where after the victim was released on Friday, October 4. She was immediately taken for medical examination. A case of kidnapping and extortion was opened for investigation,” Van Wyk said.

Police followed up on the information and a vehicle of interest - a black BMW - was identified during the preliminary investigation. “The License Plate Recognition system was activated and the vehicle was successfully traced to the George area. Two foreign national males, aged 24 and 25, were found in the vehicle and detained for further investigation. An undisclosed amount of cash was found in the car including the phone used,” Van Wyk said. The suspects are expected to appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court on Monday, October 7.