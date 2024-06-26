Hijacked bakkie found crashed hours after theft in Verulam

A hijacked GWM bakkie was found abandoned after the suspect allegedly crashed it on Pumpkin Road in Waterloo, north of Durban, on Wednesday. In a statement released by Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), it was stated that the owner of the vehicle was allegedly hijacked earlier at gunpoint by a suspect on Wick Street in the Verulam central business district.

The hijacking was reported immediately, and RUSA posted on its social media about the missing car. “A resident of Waterloo in KwaZulu-Natal contacted Reaction RUSA’s operations centre after a bakkie matching the description of the sought vehicle crashed on Pumpkin Road,” read the statement. RUSA reported that officers went to the scene and found members of the South African Police Service and the vehicle tracking company in attendance.

“The suspect had fled prior to the arrival of authorities,” RUSA said. Last month, police arrested a 39-year-old man, after a high-speed vehicle chase for possession of a hijacked Ford Ranger Raptor vehicle. A 39-year-old man was arrested in Limpopo after a high-speed vehicle chase for possession of a stolen Ford Ranger Raptor vehicle. Picture: SAPS Police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said the bakkie, charcoal in colour, was reported stolen in Gauteng, and was recovered in Limpopo.

“Investigations have revealed that the suspect is a frequent traveller across Zambia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi, allegedly involved in the transportation of stolen 4x4 vehicles,” said Ledwaba. He told IOL that the Ford Ranger Raptor’s value is estimated at more than R1 million. [email protected]