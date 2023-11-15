Hijacked Mahindra XUV500 tracked to Alexandra and one man arrested by JMPD

A 37-year-old man was arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) after he was found in a hijacked Mahindra XUV500 sport utility vehicle in Alexandra. Spokesperson for the JMPD, Superintendent Xolani Fihla said the vehicle was fitted with a tracking device, which helped in its recovery.

“On Monday, November 13, while conducting crime prevention patrols in Alexandra, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s Tactical Response Unit received a complaint of a white Mahindra XUV500 SUV that was hijacked in Fordsburg, Johannesburg,” Fihla told IOL. “The vehicle was fitted with a tracking device and it was signalling in Alexandra. The vehicle's coordinates were given to the officers who proceeded to the given location. JMPD spokesperson, Superintendent Xolani Fihla. Picture: JMPD “Upon arrival, the officers found the vehicle with one male inside,” he said.

The 37-year-old man was apprehended and detained at the Alexandra police station. Masondo said the vehicle was seized and booked in at the SAPS Aeroton pound. Police have arrested a 37-year-old man after recovering a hijacked Mahindra XUV500 vehicle in Alexandra. Picture: JMPD Last month, IOL reported that two men were arrested by the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, as police recovered a Nissan NP200.

At the time, spokesperson for the EMPD, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said when police officers intercepted the bakkie, the men driving it claimed it was their friend’s vehicle. “On Friday October 27, 2023 at 6.26am, the EMPD’s Tactical Response Unit officers arrested two male suspects, who are 37 and 41 years of age, for the possession of a reported stolen motor vehicle, in the Petit area,” said Thepa. “While the EMPD officers were on their way to report for duties, they received information about a reported stolen white Nissan NP200 light delivery vehicle which was noticed, travelling along Birch Road. Officers followed up on the information that was given to them.