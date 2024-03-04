Hijacker shot dead in Heidelberg, another one arrested while two evade arrest

An alleged hijacker was shot dead during an exchange of gunfire with police officers and private security guards in Heidelberg. Gauteng provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the deceased man was among criminals who had hijacked a vehicle in Tsakane.

“On March 2 (Saturday), three people were hijacked at Tsakane while driving into their yard. The highway patrol, together with private security, swiftly reacted and spotted the hijacked vehicle on R550 at Suikerbosrand in Heidelberg, where a chase ensued,” said Nevhuhulwi. During the high-speed chase, police and private security stopped the hijacked vehicle, the suspects got out and ran away, firing shots at the law enforcement agents. “The officers retaliated, fatally wounding one of the suspects and arresting one, while the other two suspects managed to evade arrest,” said Nevhuhulwi.

An alleged hijacker was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with police in Gauteng. File Picture Two firearms were found on the scene. Nevhuhulwi said the arrested suspect will face charges including hijacking, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms. “Police investigation continues,” she said.

Last year, police launched an investigation into a case of armed robbery after Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and her two police VIP protection members were robbed on the N3 in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni. IOL reported in November that firearms belonging to the State and cellphones were stolen during the robbery incident which happened on the N3 between Vosloorus and Heidelberg. The minister and her staff had apparently stopped to change a tyre, punctured after objects were allegedly placed on the infamous road.

While most South Africans expressed shock over the incident where the minister and the police officers assigned to her security detail were robbed, security experts said the incident was not shocking, given the high crime levels rampant in South Africa. Speaking to IOL at the time, renowned crime analyst and private investigator, Calvin Rafadi, said concerned citizens and players in the security sector had been raising red flags over the unprecedented levels of crimes. “I was not shocked at all by the incident. We have been doing awareness campaigns, especially about the placing of spikes and sharp objects on the roads. There are also cases of bricks being thrown from high bridges to distract motorists and rob them.