Hijacking and kidnapping victims found and cars recovered, hunt is on for suspects

Police are investigating an alleged hijacking of two people’s cars and abduction by their assailants. According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, the incident took place on Wednesday.

Later that night on, the two victims were found safe, and the hijacking suspects had fled, abandoning the two vehicles. Mdhluli said this began when there was a meeting held outside a primary school in Nyongane, outside Hazyview in Mpumalanga. “One of the attendees had a mechanical problem with his car and others were trying to assist him. During the process, three armed suspects emerged out of nowhere and pointed at them with firearms. The suspects then forced two victims into the boot of two VW Polo’s then drove away,” he said.

The incident was promptly reported to the police, and members from Hazyview mobilised their resources to trace the vehicles and locate the victims. The circumstances in which the victims were tracked down were not disclosed by the authorities. One of the vehicles recovered by the police. Picture: Supplied The police are still in search of the suspects, and anyone who knows where they are is urged to call the Crime Stoppers number.