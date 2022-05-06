Hillary Gardee murder: suspect arrested

By Vusi Adonis
Mbombela - Police have made a breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of Hillary Gardee, arresting a suspect in Limpopo.
Mpumalanga Police Commissioner Semakaleng Manamela made the announcement outside the Gardee home late on Friday night.
There was a strong police presence at the home, where hundreds of mourners had already gathered ahead of Gardee’s funeral on Saturday morning.
In a briefing held outside Hillary Gardee’s family home, Manamela confirmed the suspect had been arrested in Schoemansdal, Limpopo, some 400km away from Mbombela.
Manamela asserted that the police were confident they had nabbed their man.
She also said she expected more arrests to be made as the police continue their investigations.
Manemela could not divulge the identity of the suspect but said he is a “middle-aged man” and will be appearing in court on Monday.
Gardee family spokesperson Sinawo Tambo expressed the family's gratitude to the police and commended them on the work they had done on the case so far.
Hillary was reported missing on Friday, April 29. She was reportedly last seen leaving a shopping complex in Mbombela (previously known as Nelspruit) at approximately 17h30.
She was later found dead in a field around 45km outside Mbombela, on Tuesday, May 3.
Her body was discovered by a group of people making their way to work.
The 28-year-old woman had been shot in the back of the head.
IOL