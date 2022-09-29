Hillbrow cop in hot water for letting drug dealer go and claiming seized drugs were found abandoned

Pretoria – A 56-year-old police captain attached to the Hillbrow police station is set to appear in court for defeating the ends of justice in a drug-related incident which took place in 2019. Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the police captain had been summoned to appear in court.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is alleged that on October 18, 2019, the owner of a hotel in Hillbrow called the captain to assist with an apprehended tenant who was reportedly found in possession of suspected drugs and implements used to manufacture drugs,” Ramovha said. After questioning the suspected drug dealer, the police captain inspected the bags and found chemicals in containers. There were also substances used to manufacture drugs. “The officer reportedly summoned a patrol van for assistance and it arrived on the scene shortly afterwards. The seized items and the drug dealer were ferried to the station but before the exhibits were booked in the requisite book, the captain reportedly excused the members (police officers) indicating that he would handle it,” said Ramovha.

The Hawks serious corruption unit’s investigation, which started in September 2020, has so far revealed that the drug dealer was in fact never detained. “The drugs were however booked as property found abandoned on the street and stored in the exhibit room,” said Ramovha. The case is expected to be heard in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on November 4.

Story continues below Advertisement

Gauteng Hawks boss Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa has commended the investigators for ensuring that policeman gets his day in court. “We will continue to relentlessly pursue those who are supposed to uphold the law but instead transgress it. We have no room for corrupt individuals in our ranks,” said Kadwa. IOL