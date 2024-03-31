‘His business dealings are legitimate and transparent’, says family of prominent businessman the State alleges bankrolled AKA and Tibz murder

The family of a prominent Durban businessman alleged to have paid one of the men implicated in the murder of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane released a statement on Sunday regarding the allegations. The allegations of the prominent rapper’s murder being bankrolled by the businessman came out in the Durban Magistrate’s Court last week.

Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30; Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35; Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21; Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36; and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande, 29, face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, five counts of attempted murder, as well as charges of money laundering. The group are currently going through a bail application. In court, the State alleged that Durban businessman, Sydney Mfundo Gcaba made a payment of R803,455 to Gwabeni, who subsequently distributed the funds to the other suspects. Bank statements were presented to substantiate this claim.

In an affidavit read out in court, records indicate that a day after AKA and Tibz were killed, Gwabeni received the payment. His cellphone records also showed a number he called, which has since been linked to Gcaba, and subsequently, the funds were deposited into Gwabeni's account. In the statement, Gcaba’s family said they acknowledged the gravity of the situation at hand and the widespread interest it has garnered. However, they wish to express their unwavering faith in the South African judiciary and affirm their commitment to fully cooperate. The family said in light of recent allegations, they wished to clarify things.

“Mfundo is an adult and is a successful businessman in various sectors including coal mining and the taxi industry. It is important to note that financial transactions between him and Mr Gwabeni were purely for business purposes. These numerous transactions over a long period of time can be verified through bank records and were neither unique nor isolated,” the statement read. The family said they were also concerned police have not yet approached Gcaba to share his side of the story and urged this opportunity be extended to him at the earliest convenience. “It is crucial to understand that Mfundo assured the family that he has no connections to any illegal activities, nor does he have any motive to engage in such. His business dealings are legitimate and transparent, having nothing to hide from anyone, least of all our law enforcement,” the family said.

They also extended their condolences to the families of AKA and Tibz. The Gcaba family further requested their privacy to be respected during this period and said they would provide updates as more information becomes available and as appropriate. Brothers, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, were arrested in Eswatini last month and their matter is expected back in court on April 9. They are related to Lindani Zenzele Ndimande and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande.