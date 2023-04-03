Hitch-hiker arrested after drugs found concealed inside yoghurt containers

Durban - A 40-year-old man was arrested in the Eastern Cape this weekend, allegedly with drugs concealed inside yoghurt containers. Police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said members of Cradock K9 and Highway Patrol held an intelligence-driven operation on Sunday.

“Members from Crime Intelligence Unit intercepted information of illicit drugs in transit, which was quickly relayed to Cradock K9 and Highway Patrol teams. Mdleleni said police spotted a hitch-hiker fitting the description of the suspect on the N10 near Cradock. “A suspicious man was accosted and a request for a routine search was done.

“It is alleged that the illicit drugs were found stashed/dipped in several yoghurt containers and concealed with foil.” Mdleleni said the drugs had a street value of around R12 400. “The suspect also had cash in his possession.”

The man is due to appear in the Cradock Magistrate’s Court on charges of dealing in drugs. Last month, the Hawks arrested an Eastern Cape couple for allegedly travelling with drugs on the N2 near Komga. Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolo­dela said their vehicle was stopped and searched.

“Five packets of tik hi­dden under the passe­nger seat were fou­nd. “The driver and his girlfriend were arrested for dealing in drugs. “Police seized tik with a street value of R75​ 000 and a Ford Ecosport worth R80 000 during the arrest.”