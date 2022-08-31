‘Hitman’ arrested in connection with killing of Overport businessman Zeyn Moideen

According to a source, the alleged mastermind is the fourth person to be arrested in connection with Moideen’s murder.

Durban – A 37-year-old man who allegedly ordered a hit on Overport businessman Zeyn Moideen has been arrested.

Moideen was killed in an apparent hit outside the Alpha Pharmacy on Brickfield Road, Overport on April 23.

The source said the man was arrested on August 28, at his home in Morningside, Durban.

He faces charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.