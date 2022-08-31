Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

‘Hitman’ arrested in connection with killing of Overport businessman Zeyn Moideen

Zeyn Mooideen. Picture: Facebook

Zeyn Mooideen. Picture: Facebook

Published 27m ago

Share

Durban – A 37-year-old man who allegedly ordered a hit on Overport businessman Zeyn Moideen has been arrested.

According to a source, the alleged mastermind is the fourth person to be arrested in connection with Moideen’s murder.

Story continues below Advertisement

Moideen was killed in an apparent hit outside the Alpha Pharmacy on Brickfield Road, Overport on April 23.

The source said the man was arrested on August 28, at his home in Morningside, Durban.

He faces charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

More on this

Moideen was apparently killed in the presence of his children and another person.

According to witnesses, three armed men travelling in a VW Polo shot at Moideen with handguns and automatic rifles.

Moideen sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died shortly thereafter.

Story continues below Advertisement

In July, three of the gunmen were nabbed.

Police seized his cellphone and two firearms.

In May, the family offered a R500k reward for any information on the killing.

Story continues below Advertisement

SAPS has been approached for comment on the court appearance.

IOL

Related Topics:

SAPSNPADurbanCrime and courtsMurderShooting

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj