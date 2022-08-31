‘Hitman’ arrested in connection with killing of Overport businessman Zeyn Moideen

Durban – A 37-year-old man who allegedly ordered a hit on Overport businessman Zeyn Moideen has been arrested.
According to a source, the alleged mastermind is the fourth person to be arrested in connection with Moideen’s murder.
Moideen was killed in an apparent hit outside the Alpha Pharmacy on Brickfield Road, Overport on April 23.
The source said the man was arrested on August 28, at his home in Morningside, Durban.
He faces charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Moideen was apparently killed in the presence of his children and another person.
According to witnesses, three armed men travelling in a VW Polo shot at Moideen with handguns and automatic rifles.
Moideen sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died shortly thereafter.
In July, three of the gunmen were nabbed.
Police seized his cellphone and two firearms.
In May, the family offered a R500k reward for any information on the killing.
SAPS has been approached for comment on the court appearance.
IOL