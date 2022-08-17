Hitman tells how he killed a KZN policewoman on instruction from a traditional healer

Durban – A 34-year-old man accused of killing a police woman in April this year while she was seated in her lounge has pleaded guilty. Siyabulela Mayoko Mbhele pleaded guilty to killing SAPS Sergeant Nokhuthala Florence Somani on April 29.

Pietermaritzburg High Court Acting Judge Elsje-Marie Bezuidenhout sentenced Mbhele to 22 years behind bars. Somani, 55, who lived in Kokshil near Umzimkhulu died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. Two people including Somani’s younger sister Bongeka Somani, 42, have been arrested for her murder.

Mbhele was the first person to be arrested on July 11, while Bongeka was arrested on July 15. Bongeka has been denied bail and remains behind bars. In his Section 105A Plea and Sentence agreement handed to the court by attorney Lauren Marais, Mbhele, claimed he was hired by a traditional healer named “Thwasa” to kill a woman.

According to Mbhele, Thwasa had asked him find a hitman who could “do a job for him”. He said he finally found someone named Sishi and they both agreed to “carry out the job.” Mbhele said they then met Thwasa in Umzimkhulu, who said the victim was using witchcraft and that several people had already died because of her.

Sishi indicated that they would kill her for an amount of R60 000. Thwasa agreed to the suggested amount and indicated that the job had to done that day on April 29. On the day of the murder Mbhele said they met Thwasa at a school in Kokshil Area, Umzimkhulu.

Mbhele said Thwasa parked his vehicle at the school and the three walked to the the victim’s home. Mbhele said when they were close to the house, Thwasa made a phone call. He said a female person then appeared on the veranda of that house and she was also on the phone and it was obvious she was communicating with Thwasa.

After Thwasa ended the call he said to them that the woman that had to be killed wore a red jacket and was watching television in that house and left. Mbhele said he entered the home and stabbed Somani several times in her chest, while Sishi fired several gunshots at her. He said when they were “satisfied” she was dead they fled.

Mbhele said Thwasa paid them a total of R12 000 instead of R60 000 initially agreed upon. An amount of R2 000 initially and a further R10 000 in two instalments which they shared. He claimed that they were no longer able to contact Thwasa as his phone had been disconnected after the murder. Mbhele said he was arrested in July.

In mitigation of sentence Mbhele admitted he was wrong. The single father said he had no defence for the charges levelled against him and has agreed to be a State witness in the trial of his co-accused. The State was represented by Advocate Mbongeni Mthembu.