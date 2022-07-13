Hitman who gunned down cop arrested trying to flee SA

Cape Town – The hitman allegedly hired by the husband of a Gauteng police officer is set to appear in the Daveyton Magistrate’s Court today. The 30-year-old man was successfully apprehended by a joint police team that includes the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (Hawks) Serious Organised Crime Investigation together with Ekurhuleni Crime Intelligence as well as Joburg Metro Police.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the Hawks’ spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase the suspect was about to flee to Swaziland. Constable Ntombizodwa Prudence Masuku, 34, was attached to the Daveyton SAPS. She was on her way to work accompanied by her husband on June 23, when she was gunned down. “They were allegedly accosted by two taxis on Durant Road at Makgoba Village and passengers of both taxis allegedly approached the couple and fired several shots at the police officer whilst her husband ran for cover.

“On his return he allegedly noticed his wife’s service firearm was missing and reported the matter to the police,” Nkwalase said. He said the husband, Velu James Masuku, 34 was arrested later that same day for his wife’s murder. Nkwalase said the suspect, who was arrested on Sunday, was spotted driving a vehicle matching the description provided on Jules Street in Malvern, Joburg.

Story continues below Advertisement

This after a tip-off was received that a suspect was demanding the balance (of payment) after murdering a police officer. “The 30-year-old was arrested and the vehicle was also seized. “Through further investigation the police also recovered the slain officer’s service firearm.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Her husband appeared before the same court and the matter was postponed to July 18, 2022, where he is expected to appear along with the alleged hired hitman,” Nkwalase said. [email protected] IOL