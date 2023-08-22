Hitmen sentenced for murder of Department of Health whistle-blower Babita Deokaran

The six men accused of the murder of Department of Health whistle-blower, Babita Deokaran, have been sentenced in court on Tuesday. Their sentences range from six to 22 years behind bars.
The hitmen, Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko, and Siphakanyiswa Dladla, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and conspiracy to murder.
They also faced another charge of attempted murder of Deokaran’s domestic worker, who was in the car with her at the time of the shooting.
Deokaran, 53, was shot dead outside her home in Winchester Hills, south of Johannesburg on August 23 last year.
She was shot after returning from dropping off her daughter at school.
Deokaran was the chief director of financial accounting in the Gauteng Health Department and was at the forefront of fighting and exposing corruption in the department.
She was assisting with investigations into personal protective equipment (PPE) tender scandals which rocked the department.
The mastermind behind Deokaran’s assassination has still not been captured.
IOL