Hitmen sentenced for murder of Department of Health whistle-blower Babita Deokaran

The six men accused of the murder of Department of Health whistle-blower, Babita Deokaran, have been sentenced in court on Tuesday. Their sentences range from six to 22 years behind bars. The hitmen, Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko, and Siphakanyiswa Dladla, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and conspiracy to murder.

Deokaran was the chief director of financial accounting in the Gauteng Health Department and was at the forefront of fighting and exposing corruption in the department. She was assisting with investigations into personal protective equipment (PPE) tender scandals which rocked the department. The mastermind behind Deokaran’s assassination has still not been captured.