Hitmen were probably paid R250 000 to kill AKA and were not amateurs

Durban - The hitmen who gunned down Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, may have been paid almost R250 000. This was revealed by a local taxi boss who has knowledge of professional hits.

Forbes was gunned down outside Wish Restaurant in Florida Road on February 10, alongside a friend, Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane. To date, police have made no arrests. Forbes was laid to rest in a private ceremony on Saturday.

There has been an outpouring of grief on social media following his death. Many social media users are playing detectives, revealing who they think may be linked to the hit. But a taxi boss told TimesLive that hits could range from R10 000 to kill an ordinary person with no bodyguards to R500 000.

The man, who was not named, said the “more dangerous” a person was, the more expensive the contract killing became. The taxi boss said killing a person could take time, and a hit for a person with bodyguards could take months to execute. To carry out the hit, the taxi boss told TimesLive, that someone had to inform the killers of AKA’s whereabouts, one person was hired to pull the trigger, and someone to drive the getaway car.

