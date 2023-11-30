Hoërskool Ben Vorster confirms probe into K-word slur on TikTok video

Hoërskool Ben Vorster has confirmed that it is investigating the circumstances around the use of the K-word slur by one of its learners in a TikTok video. The school added that irrespective of the outcome of the governing body's investigation, programmes will be developed to inform learners of the various aspects of the school's ethical code of conduct.

The Grade 9 learner can be seen with another girl in the video, and he calls popular YouTuber, Sonwabile D, an "EFF k*****". His screen then goes blank. The Economic Freedom Fighters' wing in Limpopo staged a protest outside the high school in Tzaneen where its members met with the school's management. In a statement released by the school, governing body chairperson Eddie Vorster said it launched an investigation after the incident was brought to its attention.

"The governing body strongly condemns the incident. It is in direct contrast with the values of the school and is in no way a reflection on the culture of inclusivity at the school," Vorster said. He added that the school has informed the regional Department of Basic Education. Vorster said the teenager has shown remorse and realises his behaviour was unacceptable.

"The SGB emphasises that in the case of minor children, adult role-players have a duty to educate. The case will be handled in a responsible manner. Everyone from parents to teachers have a duty to contribute to the development of responsible citizens. Inclusivity, respect for others and tolerance are very high on this list," he said. ⭕ IYMI ⭕



The Leadership and ground forces of @EFFSouthAfrica Mopani came out in their numbers earlier today, outside Hoërskool Ben Forsster.



We reject any racism acts or utterances, and whenever raciscm raers it's ugly head, the EFF will be there to confront it. pic.twitter.com/ScQis3mWtR — EFF LIMPOPO (@EFF_Limpopo) November 29, 2023