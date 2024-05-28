Home Affairs official convicted for using SA ID photos for foreign nationals

A Home Affairs official from the Eastern Cape has found himself in hot water and has since been convicted on fraud charges and contravention of the Identification Act. Tony Stout, 31, was found guilty of his crimes in the Gqeberha New Law Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Stout was employed as a clerk within the department. The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said a complaint was lodged in KwaZulu-Natal. “Stout employed as a Clerk at the Department of Home Affairs at Cleary Park fraudulently used identity details of South African (SA) citizens to alter the photos of foreign nationals who have applied for SA passports. This was discovered during national operation after a complaint was lodged by a citizen from KwaZulu Natal,” Mgolodela said.

After the complaint, the matter was referred to the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team based in Gqeberha. “The investigation confirmed that Stout orchestrated numerous fraudulent identity documentation transactions thus contravening the Identification Act for his personal benefit. Stout was arrested on March 26, 2021, and made his first court appearance in Gqeberha New Law Magistrate’s court where he was released on warning,” Mgolodela said. After a series of court appearances, Stout subsequently pleaded guilty to the charges against him on Tuesday, May 28.