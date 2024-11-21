Home Affairs official in Mpumalanga arrested for allegedly soliciting R20,000 to fraudulently secure an ID document

Mpumalanga Home Affairs official, Violet Veleleni Mabena, 57, was arrested for corruption after allegedly orchestrating an elaborate R20,000 bribery scheme involving fraudulent identity document applications. Mabena appeared before the Kwa-Mhlanga Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, November 19, following her arrest by the Hawks’ Nelspruit-based Serious Corruption Investigation Unit (SIU) earlier that day.

The allegations stem from an incident on October 10, 2021, when a whistle-blower reported Mabena for offering to assist a complainant in obtaining an identity document for a hefty fee. After receiving the payment, Mabena sought help from a woman she had previously assisted to fraudulently acquire a birth certificate for her stepson. “The lady was allegedly made to sign the forms to obtain the identity document for the complainant with the fingerprint of the stepson,” said police spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

The case came to light when the whistle-blower informed the Hawks, prompting an investigation that culminated in Mabena’s arrest at her workplace in full view of her colleagues and supervisor. Mabena was charged with contravening Section 4 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, Act 12 of 2004. She was granted R3,000 bail and the case was postponed to December 6, for further investigation at the Regional Court.