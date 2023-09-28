Home owner accosted by armed robbers while swimming in his pool, pulled into the house and robbed

Three alleged robbers, aged 26, 29, and 35, were arrested shortly after a house robbery occurred at Maribashoek plot under the Mokopane policing precinct, in Limpopo’s Waterberg District. The violent robbery happened on Tuesday, and police said two of the three alleged robbers will appear before the Mokoena Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo.

“According to the police report, the 49-year-old male victim was at his residence, in the swimming pool when two unknown armed males intruded on his place and pointed at him with firearms,” police spokesperson in Limpopo, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. “They allegedly grabbed him, pulled him to the house where they found his wife, and demanded money. They could not find any money. They then took a two-way radio, a cellphone and fled from the scene.” Police were summoned to the scene, and they were joined by members of the neighbourhood watch, and other local private security.

A manhunt was immediately activated, which led to the arrest of three suspected robbers. “Two suspects, who were using a motor vehicle were arrested while (still) at the plot. The (third) suspect, who was fleeing on foot, was allegedly shot during the arrest at Mokopane Game Breeding Center,” said Ledwaba. He said the third suspect who was shot during his arrest is in hospital, under police guard.